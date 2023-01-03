Fish Hoek Beach in the Cape Peninsula has been closed between the lifeguard station and Jager Walk until further notice.

The City of Cape Town says this is due to a sewer overflow caused by a blocked pipe. The blockage has been cleared but officials say the water quality is not yet back to the required levels for recreational activities.

The City says items such as plastics were removed from the sewer pipe prompting a call for residents not to dump waste.

“Various City departments have been activated to respond to this incident including to clear the blockage. A jet truck has also been dispatched to help reduce the impact of the overflow,” the City said in a statement.

Cape Town’s Health Department will be taking samples of the water daily for quality testing until it is at a level within the minimum requirements for recreational activities as determined by the National Water Quality Guidelines.

The City has put out an advisory to the public as well as erected signage cautioning beachgoers to avoid contact with the water in the closed section of the beach warning that bathing in that area could result in potential gastro-intestinal issues.

Section of Fish Hoek Beach closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/H6EkMumh8I — City of CT Alerts (@CityofCTAlerts) January 2, 2023