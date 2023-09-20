‘Severe weather will create dangerous conditions along coastal areas’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued a plea for people to take heed of the severe weather warnings issued by the South African Weather service (SAWS).

The severe weather is predicted to move across the Western Cape in an easterly direction from today.

NSRI Spokesperson, Craig Lambinon says the inclement weather will create dangerous inshore and shoreline conditions along coastal areas and will be compounded by the spring tide, which is expected to prevail until midweek.

Lambinon calls on commercial maritime operators to take due care and wear safety equipment at all times during this period.

He says, “We are appealing to extreme sports and sport fishing craft to preferably not launch in these current inclement weather conditions that are expected, by SAWS, to extend into Monday. Anglers and coastal hikers should be aware of the spring high tide with hazardous shoreline conditions compounded by rough seas that may cut off coastline areas during the high tide. Inland waterways, rivers, lakes and dams are expected, in places, to flood and/or swell where heavy rainfall is forecast by SAWS.”

VIDEO | Level warning issued as Western Cape battles severe storm surge and high winds:

Authorities in the Western Cape are busy with assessments in a number of areas where flooding has been reported.

The affected areas include Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Philippi, Macassar and Sir Lowry’s Pass.

The Weather Service issued a level 8 warning for gale force winds and heavy rainfall for today and into next week.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds are being experienced in several areas.

The storms are expected to cause flooding in both formal and informal areas, with the risk of rooftops being blown, damage to infrastructure and traffic disruptions.

Provincial authorities have issued a warning for people to reconsider travel and outdoor activities and to avoid unnecessary travel over the next week.

-Additional reporting by Berenice Moss.