Severe thunderstorms expected in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga

The South African Weather Services has warned the severe thunderstorms are expected over Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

The City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services has urged residents to remain on high alert following a Yellow level 2 warning by the Weather Services for severe thunderstorms over some parts of the country.

Spokesperson Charles Mabaso says people from low lying areas should be particularly cautious and avoid crossing river streams.

“We call on communities to observe the following safety measures: If possible, stay indoors and away from metal objects, do not seek shelter under trees or tall objects, do not go fishing or play golf, as both golf clubs and fishing rods are good conductors of electricity, avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges and swollen streams, be aware that any combination of hail, strong winds, heavy rain and or excessive lighting can accompany storms. We further call on residents to be vigilant.”

SA Weather Report | 07 April 2024:



Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative governance and Traditional affairs has warned the public of level 2 and level 4 disruptive rains expected in most parts of the province until Monday.

According to a warning issued by the Weather Services, the persistent rainfall may lead to flooding of roads and damage to infrastructure.

Motorists have also been advised to be cautious on the roads due to poor driving conditions.

Municipalities that are likely to be affected include Ladysmith, eThekwini Metro, KwaDukuza, Nongoma and Umzumbe. The department says disaster management teams are on high alert.