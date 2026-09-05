Severe thunderstorms expected in parts of SA until Sunday: Forecaster

Severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of South Africa until Sunday.

Forecaster Muneiwa Singo says weather conditions are expected to improve from Monday, with mainly isolated showers and thundershowers forecast over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Singo says temperatures will range from cool to warm.

“For today, we have an Orange Level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms over the north-eastern parts of the province, as well as Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms over the central and eastern parts of the province. For Sunday, we have a Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms over the eastern part of the province, as well as an Orange Level 6 warning for severe thunderstorms over the extreme northeastern part of the province,” says Singo.

VIDEO | Weather | Orange Level 5 warning for parts of N Cape https://t.co/djftRn4gO9 — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 5, 2026

Singo says weather conditions are expected to improve on Monday, with mainly isolated showers and thundershowers forecast over the eastern parts of the province.

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Meanwhile, severe thunderstorms are also expected to affect parts of the Free State this weekend. The forecaster says scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers are expected on Saturday, with warnings in place across parts of the province.

Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected across most of the province on Sunday, with a warning issued for the extreme western parts and areas along the Lesotho border.

“Into tomorrow, when you still maintain a yellow level forewarning to severe thunderstorms over the extreme western part of the province as well as in areas along the Lesotho Boarder, and orange level 6 warning for severe thunderstorms is in effect for the rest of the province. On Monday, we expect these conditions to mainly be partly cloudy, with isolated showers and thunder showers over the western parts, but scattered across the rest of the province,” Singo explains, adding that temperatures are expected to remain cold to cool throughout.

[LISTEN] Severe weather is expected across parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, North West and Gauteng, with Orange Level 5 warnings in place. 🔗https://t.co/S6tvdL64o2 #UpdateAtNoon #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/gpnJeTz3nN — SABC News Radio (@SABCNews_Radio) September 4, 2026

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