Several people are unaccounted for in the Namaqualand region following severe flooding, that has caused extensive damage to key transportation infrastructure.

Several roads have been closed – including the N7 and N8 connecting various communities. One person on a tractor was swept away by a powerful current and several others are still missing. The Nama Khoi municipality says it is in the process of declaring a state of emergency.

“In another rescue operation, one person was successfully saved after taking refuge in a tree to escape the floodwaters. Additionally, there are concerns about a person who remains unaccounted for after attempting to cross the river. The Nama Khoi Local Municipality is currently in consultation to determine the necessity of declaring a local state of emergency. This step, if deemed essential, would further enhance the mobilization of resources and support from both the provincial and national levels, ensuring a more efficient and comprehensive response to the crisis,” says the Nama Khoi municipal spokesperson, Jason Milford.