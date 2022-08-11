The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says law enforcement officers have been deployed to the Roodepoort CDB, west of Johannesburg, following protests on Thursday morning.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla says it’s alleged that residents are protesting over evictions from the Tshedzani flats in the area.

Fihla has urged motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

“There’s protest action at the Roodepoort CBD with closures in Dumont streets, Mario street and Van Wyk and this is affecting traffic going in and out of the Roodepoort CBD with Malstalko road being completely closed to traffic. The situation in the area is tense but officers have been deployed. Expect delays on Randfontein road. Motorists are urged to avoid these routes.”