The Department of Human Settlement says it’s working with all three spheres of government to come up with a plan for flood victims. This comes after Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi visited affected areas in Soweto to assess the extent of the damage caused by flooding.

In an effort to find permanent solutions for flood victims, Minister Kubayi visited parts of Soweto that were severely impacted by heavy rains. Several people have been displaced in Soweto and surrounding areas following heavy floods last week.

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi visits flood-affected areas in Soweto:

Residents at Nancefield Hostel were hardest hit.

“We went to kliptown. You know every time there are floods kliptown is affected. But there’s a relocation area parcel that has been identified. The spending will come from the informal settlement upgrading. The challenge there is the high number of illegal immigrants that are unlikely to benefit from our criteria,” says MEC for human settlements in the province, Lebogang Maile.

Maile has acknowledged the need for a coordinated effort to assist affected metros.

“What we want to do now is to ensure the problem is not short term but medium term to long term. We have to ultimately find a way of dealing with the problem permanently.”

MMC for Human settlement in Johannesburg, Mlungisi Mabaso says, “We will relocate South Africans from these dangerous spaces. But if you have undocumented migrants left behind will not help the situation because criminals will take advantage of that.”

Residents are urged to avoid using damaged bridges which have been closed to the public.

JMPD Spokesperson, Xolani Fihla says, “In Soweto, there’s structural damage to low-lying bridges. The department has not received reports of extreme flooding since last Friday. Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution.”

The Johannesburg Emergency Service remains on high alert as heavy downpours continue to lash parts of the city.

Weather Service issues warning for more severe weather in various parts of SA: Tokelo Chiloane

Flood-related claims

Flooding in some parts of the country has been described as a catastrophe in the history of the country’s short-term insurers. This has resulted in insurance companies collaborating with municipalities on interventions to limit the potential exposure that insurers may face.

Residents in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are counting their losses in the aftermath of the devastating floods that struck several parts of the country.

According to Santam, the insurer has been inundated with flood-related calls, indicating an increase in the number of claims related to the disasters that have destroyed homes and vehicles.

Floods described as a catastrophe in SA’s short-term insurer’s history: