Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu has described the recent cholera outbreak that claimed 26 lives in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, and in other parts of the country as a cause for great concern.

Mchunu says this raises questions as to whether the water was safe for human consumption. Efforts by relevant stakeholders are yet to determine the source of the cholera. He says it remains the role of the municipalities to fulfill their obligations to deliver clean, safe water and healthy environments through sanitation services.

Mchunu released the Interim Blue, Green and No Drop Watch Reports, a regulatory tool and incentive based programme to improve municipal drinking water quality in Pretoria.

The report indicates that numerous municipalities have been issued with non compliance notices for failure to supply clean quality drinkable water to communities.

Mchunu says there’s a need to mobilise resources to ensure that the cholera outbreak is contained and does not spread to other provinces.

“Not only is that a concern to us but it is our responsibility. That this is adhered to and that things happen accordingly. That we should always take all measures and overall responsibilities in terms of looking after water as the department and custodian. We will spread resources and follow up,” he says.

VIDEO: Minister Mchunu releases report on the state of water quality in SA

Meanwhile, Department spokesperson Foster Mohale warned the public to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

“Remember, they are lot of street hawkers who are selling fish; others are selling vegetables, fruits. We encourage everyone to ensure that they wash the food that they buy along the street from the street hawkers in order to kill any possible bacteria or virus because, with the naked eye, we cannot see if the food is contaminated or not. Some of the food we buy is not even sure of the expiry date and we are not even sure when this food was prepared. So, we call upon all South Africans to say, please make sure whatever you buy from the streets, try to wash it before you consume or cook.”