Rand Water says several Gauteng municipalities will be affected by its 53-hour planned water outage which began on Thursday night.

The water utility said that the outage was necessary to complete a tie-in of a newly installed S4 pipeline into an existing pipeline. According to Rand Water, this is part of its strategy to refurbish and upgrade the infrastructure for sustainability purposes.

The areas that will be affected include Benoni, Daveyton, Etwatwa, Brakpan and Springs.

Rand water spokesperson Eddie Singo, “So what we are doing today, we are now integrating the new infrastructure into the old so we are connecting the new S4 pipeline to the old S4 pipeline that is going to affect six municipalities. Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, Govan Mbeki and Lesedi and as we speak that maintenance work is being done around Van Dyk Park.”