Several informal structures on fire in Imizamo Yethu

Firefighters have been dispatched to Imizamo Yethu informal settlement in Hout Bay in Cape Town, where several informal structures have caught fire.

Fire and Rescue Spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says they were called out to the scene earlier on Wednesday morning.

Carelse says, “The first arriving officer made a quick assessment and additional resources were requested, including the Incident Management Team (IMT) Type 4. Various crews are on scene, and Firefighters are actively trying to stop the spread of fire and minimise the damage.”

He says, “The fire area has been divided into two divisions to maximise firefighting efforts and strategies. This is a fluid situation, and more information will be shared once confirmed.”

-Reporting by Anthea Fredericks.