Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Several informal structures on fire in Imizamo Yethu

A firefighter points the nozzle of a fire extinguisher at the base of a large fire.
  • A firefighter points the nozzle of a fire extinguisher at the base of a large fire.
  • Image Credits :
  • Pixabay
SABC News

Firefighters have been dispatched to Imizamo Yethu informal settlement in Hout Bay in Cape Town, where several informal structures have caught fire.

Fire and Rescue Spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says they were called out to the scene earlier on Wednesday morning.

Carelse says, “The first arriving officer made a quick assessment and additional resources were requested, including the Incident Management Team (IMT) Type 4. Various crews are on scene, and Firefighters are actively trying to stop the spread of fire and minimise the damage.”

He says, “The fire area has been divided into two divisions to maximise firefighting efforts and strategies. This is a fluid situation, and more information will be shared once confirmed.”

-Reporting by Anthea Fredericks.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News