Several fires that were burning in various areas in the Cape Winelands have been contained.

The fires were burning in Ashton, Prince Alfred Hamlet and in Paarl.

Cape Winelands District Municipality Spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto says firefighting teams are still battling another blaze in the Brandvlei area near Worcester.

She says the fire currently poses no risk to property.

“The fire that’s currently burning in Brandvlei, however, continues and our teams there will continue with active firefighting throughout the day. We are expecting very hot weather, and this might hamper firefighting efforts due to the flare-ups where teams then have to return to areas that were previously extinguished.”

#ONGOING 🔥Brandvlei Dam🔥@CWDM2 @NCCEnviron Bravo and Delta crews are still on the line and Stem in die Bos A and B crews have been dispatched to join them at Brandvlei Dam, Western Cape#WeHaveGotYourBack #FireIsEveryonesFight pic.twitter.com/5SBaEoCEXk — NCC Wildfires (@NCCWildfires) December 7, 2022