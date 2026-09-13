Several companies express interest in investing in SA: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says several multinational companies have expressed interest in investing in South Africa, citing the country’s ongoing economic reforms as a key attraction.

Speaking after the wrap of the 18th BRICS Summit, Ramaphosa says South Africa’s biggest benefit from this gathering is attracting investment that will create jobs and boost economic growth.

He says the Summit provides an opportunity to engage directly with international businesses through the BRICS Business Council and the South Africa India Business Leaders Roundtable.

“We have discussed our desire to have local currency payment systems and our central banks have been in discussion about this, I believe that we are going to reach an agreement on this matter. It is important to enhance trade rather than be against another payment system or another currency.”