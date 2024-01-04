Several children separated from families in Cape during holidays

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Western Cape’s Department of Social Development says at least eight children were reported as separated from their families in different areas in the Cape Metro over the festive season.

The Provincial Minister of Social Development Sharna Fernandez says this is an annual occurrence as parents or caregivers lose track of their children, or in extreme cases, forget them after a day out. Fernandez says these children were reunited with the families but various other incidents of alleged neglect and abuse were reported.

“In these final days of the school holiday, I urge parents and caregivers not to drop the ball when they are out in a public place with their children. The beaches are still packed, therefore constant vigilance is required,” says Fernandez.

Fernandez encouraged parents to adhere to the law and refrain from drinking in these spaces, especially where young children are present and require attention.

“If you are returning to work, please ensure your child is in the care of a trusted individual who will keep a watchful eye over them.”