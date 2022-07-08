Several Cape Town communities are demanding the removal of the Steenberg police station’s management team, alleging that they are doing nothing to stop violence including the murder of family members in the area.

A group of residents from the neighbourhoods of Lavender Hill, Hillview, Cafda, Retreat, Seawinds and Steenberg marched to the local police station on Thursday to demand the replacement of station management by next week Monday.

Lucinda Evans, an activist and spokesperson from the communities’ collective body, says they have handed a memorandum in this regard to the police station.

“The memorandum given to the authorities, the MEC for community safety and the South African Police Services, is for the immediate removal of the Steenberg station commander with his management team, and to demand that the station become a “brigadier” station, instead of a station commander, we are demanding that a brigadier be placed at Steenberg SAPS,” says Evans.