Several areas in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, have been experiencing water cuts from last night following a power failure at Rand Water’s Palmiet pump station.

Several reservoirs, towers, and direct feeds have been affected, leaving numerous suburbs without water. Rand Water and Eskom technicians are onsite working tirelessly to ensure that power is restored as quickly as possible.

Rand Water spokesperson, Makenosi Maroo, “The power failure at the Palmiet pumping station will affect the following reservoirs, Kliprieveirsburg, Northridge, Germiston, Klipfontein, Brakfontein and Hartebeespoort. Some of the parts of the three municipalities; Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Tshwane might be affected, we are urging our users to please use water sparingly.”