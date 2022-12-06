The repair of sewage infrastructure that floods damaged earlier this year is continuing in the eThekwini Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

The city earlier said that over 70% of the repairs had been completed.

In recent months, the damaged infrastructure has led to raw sewage dispersing into the sea.

This prompted the closure of several of the city’s beaches due to high levels of e-coli. The majority of these beaches have now reopened.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela says, “That we have made a tremendous progress with regard to repairing sewage pump stations that are along the coast that has been responsible for the overflow of raw sewage into our rivers and eventually to our oceans but also, we are happy about the progress that we are making with regards to repair work at the northern wastewater treatment works which is responsible for contaminating Umgeni River. This therefore is going to assist to improve the quality of our beach water. We are appealing to the members of the public to bear with us and be mindful of the fact that the damage that was caused to our infrastructure was quite huge.”

KZN Floods | Task force to co-ordinate infrastructure repair, restore water