Seven inmates escaped from the Grahamstown Correctional Facility in the Eastern Cape in the early hours of Tuesday.

Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says six of the prisoners are Zimbabwean nationals all charged with rhino poaching. While one is a South African national detained for murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Circumstances relating to their escape are still sketchy.

The names of the inmates are Nhamo Muyambo, Francis Chito, Trymore Chauke, Luvuyo September, Abraham Moyane, Simba Masinge and Bennet Kwamile.

Nxumalo says the inmates are considered to be dangerous.

“The DCS is appealing to the public to assist with any information that may lead to the re-arrest of the seven. We consider them to be extremely dangerous and when spotted we urge the public to contact the nearest police station as apprehending them might become dangerous. The images of the seven will be shared during the day. Any information may assist, it is urgent we get the seven behind bars.”

This year in January, six inmates, also Zimbabwean nationals in Gauteng escaped while on the way to court at Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni.