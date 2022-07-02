Seven people have been burnt beyond recognition in a crash on the R61 road between Aberdeen and Beaufort West.

According to the Eastern Cape Department of Transport Spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, the incident occurred on Saturday morning in Aberdeen, about 20 kilometres towards Beaufort West in the Western Cape.

A light vehicle travelling from the Western Cape direction to the Eastern Cape, with seven occupants that included three children, overturned after the driver lost control and it caught fire.

The circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash are unknown at this stage and police are investigating a culpable homicide case.

Five people die in Hammerdal crash

Last week five people died after a crash on the N3 southbound at Hammersdale outside Durban.It is believed that a light delivery vehicle overturned. Kwa-Zulu-Natal Emergency Services Spokesperson, Robert McKenzie said five other people have been taken to the hospital for further medical care. “Paramedics from several private ambulance services including KZN EMS treated five patients at the scene for serious injuries before transporting them to several local health institutions for continued medical care. The exact circumstances resulting in the crash are going to be investigated by police,” explains McKenzie.