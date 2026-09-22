Seven more charges added against anti-drug activist ‘Mr Moloto’

The state has added seven more charges against prominent businessman and anti-drug activist Philimon Moloto in the Polokwane Magistrates’ Court in Limpopo.

Moloto, who initially faced two charges of malicious damage to property, now faces nine counts.

They include five counts of attempted murder, arson and trespassing.

The state alleges that Moloto trespassed on his former business partner’s property in Seshego before setting her vehicle alight.

The fire spread to a nearby house where several people were asleep.

Magistrate Rodgers Machovani has postponed the matter to the 30th of October for a directive from the Director of Public Prosecutions on the appropriate court jurisdiction.

“By agreement between the defence and the State, this matter is now remanded for the determination of the forum where the matter will be tried. The determination will be made by the Director of Public Prosecutions. The matter is then postponed to the 30th of October 2026 for that purpose. Accused, you are still on bail. You are to be available in this court on that day.”

Moloto, who is widely known as ‘Mr Moloto’ on social media, was arrested in July.

He runs a rehabilitation centre in Polokwane, called Limpopo Anti-Drugs, Gangsterism and Crime.

The center accommodates young adults struggling with substance abuse and documents their recovery journeys online.

-Report by Nsuku Shiluvana