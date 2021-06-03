The men are accused of beating Sifiso Thwala and Musa Nene to death at Pampoenkraal farm in August 2020.

There is a huge police presence at the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court in Mkhondo, Mpumalanga, where the seven men accused of attempted murder and kidnapping are expected to apply for bail on Thursday.

The eighth man accused, Nkosinathi Msibi, is facing murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

They are accused of beating to death Sifiso Thwala and Musa Nene at Pampoenkraal farm in August last year. The main road leading to the court has been cordoned off.

Mpumalanga police Spokesperson, Leonard Hlathi, says the police are monitoring the situation.

“We are not too sure whether it is going to end tomorrow but as police, we are ready to avail ourselves. As the court indicated, the appearance of these men stems from a murder that took place last year, 0n the 9th of August 2020, where three people were assaulted and two died and one was hospitalised.”

Families seek justice

The Thwala and Nene families from Driefontein had been waiting for justice of their brothers.

Thwala’s sister, Nomalanga Thwala, says the arrest has brought hope that there will be justice for the two deceased. She says they have many unanswered questions regarding the murder of their loved one.

“We are feeling a bit of relief now that the arrest has taken place. Although it was mixed emotions because it took us back to the moment when we heard the news,” says Thwala.

Thwala says she is hopeful that justice will prevail.

“It has been a journey, a long one, but now there is a bit of hope that justice will prevail finally.”

