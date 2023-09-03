Seven Malawian nationals who died in Thursday’s devastating building fire in Johannesburg will be laid to rest this evening.

The seven are among the 77 people who perished in the inner city tragedy.

Families have been visiting the Diepkloof Forensic Pathology Services to identify the bodies of the loved ones.

“Four females and three males were identified and collected by their families. The deceased are to be buried according to Islamic Faith. 62 bodies were burnt beyond recognition in the tragic incident, making the mammoth task even more emotional, and also difficult for the forensics teams to conduct DNA tests.”

Joburg CBD Fire I SABC News Reporter, Hasina Gori updates on the rising death toll: