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Seven killed in two separate incidents on Cape Flats

  • FILE | Bullets from a gun.
  • Image Credits :
  • Pixabay
SABC

Seven people have been killed in two separate shooting incidents on the Cape Flats in the past 24 hours.

In Gugulethu, four men and one woman were killed when two armed men forced their house.

In Manenberg, two men were killed and an elderly woman wounded.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut reveals more on the Gugulethu incident and says, “Detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit are investigating.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Major General Luyanda Damoyi, has strongly condemned the brutal attack and has directed detectives to pursue all available leads to bring those responsible to justice.”

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