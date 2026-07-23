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Seven killed in a crash on the N4 in Mpumalanga

Accident scene on the N4 road between Ngodwana and Nelspruit. 7 people have reportedly died during the crash between 2 minibus taxis and a truck, July 23, 2026.
  • Accident scene on the N4 road between Ngodwana and Nelspruit. 7 people have reportedly died during the crash between 2 minibus taxis and a truck, July 23, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Nhlanhla Jele
SABC

Seven people have been killed in a crash involving two minibus-taxis and a truck on the N4 toll road between Mbombela and Ngondwana in Mpumalanga.

Provincial Community Safety, Security and Liaison Department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi says a minibus with a trailer was travelling towards Mbombela when it lost control and crashed into the truck on Thursday morning.

The other minibus, which was travelling to Johannesburg, also collided with the truck.

One of the minibuses caught fire on impact and three people were killed and burnt beyond recognition.

In the other minibus, four people were killed.

The affected part of the road has been closed.

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