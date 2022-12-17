Seven people have been killed in a collision between a minibus taxi and a truck on the R37 at Podungwane outside Lebowakgomo in Limpopo. Traffic spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene says all the deceased were women in the taxi.

Two other people were seriously injured and have been taken to a hospital. Chuene says they suspect reckless and negligent driving as the possible cause of the collision.

“Our law enforcement officers at the scene cited reckless driving as possible cause of the crash Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety Florence Radzilani sends condolences to the bereaved families and wishes speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries we continue to plead with motorists to obey the rules of the road.”

Festive season road safety campaign underway in Limpopo:

Nine killed in Eastern Cape

Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape department of transport says nine people died in different accidents, on Friday night and on Saturday. Three people have been reported dead when a taxi collided with another vehicle on the T23 near Flagstaff.

On the R409 between Tsomo and Ngqamakhwe two people died when a taxi collided with a truck, leaving ten others injured. The deceased include a male and an eleven month old baby.

In another incident a bakkie with one occupant overturned, and the driver was declared dead at the scene, while three pedestrians died in two separate incidents.

Eastern Cape law enforcement agencies on high alert over festive season:

Two injured in Durban

In Durban two people have been injured in a crash involving a taxi and car on the N2 near oThongathi north of Durban. It is alleged the car was travelling north when it rear-ended the taxi and rolled multiple times before ending up on the N2 Southbound. IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Paramedics spokesperson Kesley Shone explains.

“Both the driver and passenger from the Light Motor Vehicle were severely entrapped and needed to be extracted by KDM Fire Department and were treated. Patients were transported to a nearby medical facility for further care.”