Seven people have been killed and one seriously injured in a collision between two cars on the Loskop road in the Sekhukhune district in Limpopo.

The deceased include the drivers of both cars.

Traffic spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene says the collision may have been caused by negligence and reckless driving by one of the motorists.

“Seven people were sadly killed in a motor vehicle accident on Loskop road next to Maranata lodge in Sekhukhune District in the afternoon on Sunday 26th February. The accident is suspected to have happened when a Volkswagen hatchback collided side-swipe with a Toyota Avanza. Both their cars lost control, overturned and caught fire. Seven people including the drivers of the two vehicles were burnt beyond recognition. the only survivor of the accident was transported to the nearby health facility for treatment of serious injuries.”