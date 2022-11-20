Seven people have been killed in a crash involving several vehicles on the M35 at Isipingo south of Durban.

The crash involved a minibus, a heavy-duty vehicle and multiple light motor vehicles.

Emer-G-Med paramedics spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen says police are investigating the cause of the crash.

“At this stage, we can confirm that as many as seven fatalities have been reported from the scene. Reports from the scene are that a minibus, a heavy-duty vehicle and multiple light motor vehicles have been involved in the collision. The necessary authorities will be conducting the necessary investigation accordingly.”

Seven killed in a multi-vehicle collision on the M35 in the Isipingo area south of Durban. https://t.co/iYOnyWrgzJ #ArriveAlive @EMER_G_MED — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) November 19, 2022

Taxi driver gets sentence for 2012 accident

A Northern Cape taxi driver has been jailed for causing a car crash that killed six people in 2012.

Aobakwe Molapisi started his jail term on Thursday after the Kuruman Regional Court found him guilty. The State successfully argued that Molapisi failed to obey the rules of the road and caused the fatal crash on the R31 Hotazel road.

NPA provincial spokesperson Mojalefa Senokotsane said, “The Kuruman Regional Court has sentenced Aobakwe Molapisi, a taxi driver from the town of Kuruman to five years of direct imprisonment. The accused was charged with six counts of culpable homicide. He is accused of having caused an accident in the year 2012. As the NPA we believe this sentence will work as a deterrent to other road users to obey the rules of the road and to be alert at all times especially now as we approach the festive season.”