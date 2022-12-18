Seven people have been killed in a crash involving a taxi and a truck on the southbound carriageway at Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal. Emergency services are on the scene.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services says it has treated six people for injuries ranging from serious to critical in the crash. KZN EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie says the cause of the crash is not known at this stage.

“Tragically seven people sustained fatal injuries in this crash and paramedics from KZN EMS and other private emergency services have treated six people at the scene. The exact circumstances around the crash are being investigated by police.”

19h14 18/12 #N3CrashUpdate: N3 6 21.0 S #N3DurbanBound near Bergville Interchange. Taxi involved. S/B still obstructed. Traffic stacked on scene. Your patience is highly appreciated. pic.twitter.com/ZesMbHrUa9 — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) December 18, 2022

Meanwhile, in Limpopo the N1 at Mookgophong has been reopened after a pedestrian died after being hit by a car. Both directions were partially closed after the incident.