Seven people have been seriously injured following a shooting incident on Victoria Street in Durban central.

Advanced Life Support Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says they found all seven lying on the roadway bleeding severely.

Jamieson says circumstances leading up to the shooting are being investigated by police.

“Multiple units were dispatched together with SAPS. Ambulances and Advanced Life Support Paramedics were dispatched. On arrival, police and ALS found in total seven people with the circumstances being unknown. One person was rushed privately to nearby hospital while six others have sustained various gunshot wounds to their lower limbs. All of the injured were stabilized on the scene by ALS Paramedics and Netcare911 Paramedics before they were transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they require.”