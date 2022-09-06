Seven people including two children died and two others were injured in a head-on collision on the N1 bypass near Mall of the North in Polokwane in Limpopo on Tuesday morning.

Transport Department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene says the driver of a small truck apparently lost control of his vehicle and collided with another truck.

Preliminary investigations suggest that fatigue is the possible cause of the collision.

Chuene says two people who sustained injuries have been transported to hospital.

“The road had to be temporarily closed for law enforcement officers and emergency services to attend the scene. We continue to urge motorists to obey the rules of the road at all times, for them to arrive alive at their respective destinations,” says Chuene.

Limpopo MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison, Polly Boshielo, has sent condolences to the bereaved families.

TRAFFIC UPDATE 🚨 06 September 2022 Seven dead and two injured in motor vehicle accident on the N1 bypass, near Mall of the North in Polokwane this morning. MEC Polly Boshielo sends condolences to the bereaved families. pic.twitter.com/vH3pgBgC3A — Limpopo Department of Transport & Community Safety (@TransportLimCom) September 6, 2022