Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with a spate of burglaries at schools in KwaZulu-Natal.

KwaZulu-Natal Education Department spokesperson, Kwazi Mthethwa, says it appears the thieves were mostly looking for food parcels.

Mthethwa says the majority of the cases were reported in KwaMashu, Ntuzuma, Inanda and Verulam in the Durban metro area.



”We welcome the arrest of suspect linked to the school burglaries and vandalism as well as theft. We are working on making sure that we all of them behind bars.”

“We are working with the police and communities. The MEC for education in KwaZulu-Natal has thanked community members who continue to report the cases, but also identify and report these culprits to the police,” police urged.

The video below looks at plans for the remainder of the 2020 school year:

This week, the Basic Education Department is expected to present a proposal for the rest of the 2020 academic year – which has been disrupted because of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the subsequent national lockdown.

The plan will – among others – deal with issues such as when classes for the different grades should resume and how schools will be maintaining social distancing among learners.

Last week, Stellenbosch University Professor Jonathan Jansen penned an article suggesting that “the 2020 school year is over” and should be written off. A view the department has since described as unfortunate.