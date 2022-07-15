Police Minister Bheki Cele says seven suspects have been arrested following the deadly shootings that claimed six lives in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg.

The shootings left scores injured, with Gauteng Premier, David Makhura expressing outrage at the killings.

Meanwhile, the family of slain Alex FM DJ Joshua Mbatha, is asking for justice.

Mbatha who worked for the local community radio station in Alexandra north of Johannesburg, was fatally shot while walking home from work with two colleagues on Thursday night.

The armed robbers made off with their cell phones, shoes and other valuables. Seven suspects have been arrested. Ten suspected stolen cell phones, ammunition and a firearm have been seized during the arrest.

It is alleged groups of heavily armed robbers in private vehicles shot and robbed people randomly last night.

Mbatha’s uncle Thembinkosi Ngwenya says they’re hurting. “It’s very, very painful my friend I don’t even know how to put this. All we need is justice. It’s the only thing that can set us free. To set us free, we want the perpetrators arrested. That’s all that we want.”

VIDEO | Latest from Alexandra following recent shooting:

Meanwhile, some residents say crime in the area will not end until police start taking all pending cases seriously by bringing the perpetrators to book. Sugar Sema, one of the concerned residents says reporting a crime does not mean much. “They’re not taking care because I’m a victim of motor vehicle accident. I reported the case but I didn’t get anything. There’s a case number which I did followed up but till today, I haven’t heard anything whatsoever. I did escalate it further but as you know the justice system is not trustworthy hence I don’t know what’s happening with my case.”