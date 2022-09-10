A Setswana cultural music extravaganza at Thaba Nchu in the Free State is happening ahead of the coronation of the new Barolong boo Seleka chief as guests continue to arrive.

Princess Gaboilelwe Moroka will be coronated as the new Chief of Barolong boo Seleka at Thaba Nchu in the Free State today.

The Barolong boo Seleke’s royal council’s Maleho Goronyane says times have changed and they have decided to let young blood lead.

Princess Gaboilelwe Moroka’s gender was once a thorny issue that couldn’t be accepted by some disgruntled residents who refused to recognise her as their new chief on the basis that she is a woman.

The royal council’s Goronyane says, “As I said before that we’re equal, she is what the Barolong boo Seleka deserve. She is a leader you cannot be a leader before you’re being led.”

Premier Sisi Ntombela is expected to address the occasion as well AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel and the Chairperson of the Free State House of Traditional leaders Neo Mopeli.

Guests from across the country who are attending the coronation of the new chief of the Barolobg boo Beleka are clad in their traditional attires.

Earlier, Princess Gaboilelwe Moroka was led to a private area by the royal council where she was dressed in her royal attire comprising of a leopard skin which covers her shoulders and head, she was also handed a traditional spear, and shield. From there she emerged to a cheering crowd.

Video: Khosi Sehunelo Kingsley Moroka laid to rest