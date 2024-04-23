SETAs important in reducing unemployment rate: Nzimande

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Higher Education and Training, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande says he is pleased that the Sector Education and Training Authority (SETAs) have built strong relationships with TVET colleges to try and combat the challenge of unemployment in the country.

Speaking during the SETA Skills Summit in Boksburg on Gauteng’s Eastrand, Nzimande says SETAs play an important role in the transition from tertiary institutions to the workplace.

“One of the biggest challenges we are facing in our country is what we call transition from an educational institution to the workplace. That transition is one of the most challenging things that we are facing and SETAs with their internships and learnerships amongst others are very important in the reduction of unemployment.”

SETA Skills Summit I Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande’s address



