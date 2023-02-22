Business and traffic operations were disrupted in Polokwane, Limpopo, as Seshego residents marched to demand improved services. They were protesting about the shortage of water, incorrect billing system, and load shedding.

Community leader Hani Mafalo says they have engaged with municipal authorities without success.

“The demand we have towards the mayor, we demand a flat rate of water, we are against abnormal high billing that he is giving us. We want clean water in our taps, we have been coming to the municipality and giving them memorandums, but nothing is happening. Nothing is changing. Some of our demands from the Polokwane Municipality, we want the municipality to scrap the historic debts, there are some pensioners who are owing close to R28 000 they are unable to pay off that debt and we want the executive mayor to make means that he scrapes those historical debts.”

In response, Polokwane Executive Mayor John Mpe says they are working around the clock to resolve the water challenges.

“We will address the issues of water whenever the issues arise. If there’s any shortage like in any other city, we will deal with the issues of roads, we will deal with it, we actually have projects.”

