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Service delivery issues should not deter voting: Ramaphosa

  • ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa engages community members during voter registration drive in Mpumalanga, 2 Auguust 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • X:@MYANC
Zara Groenewald

African National Congress (ANC) President, Cyril Ramaphosa, says service delivery challenges should not deter South Africans from casting their votes.

Speaking in his capacity as ANC leader, Ramaphosa took to the streets of Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, on Sunday to push his party’s voter registration drive in the municipality.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) hosted its final voter registration weekend ahead of the November polls.

Speaking to the media, Ramaphosa says although there is still progress to be made, new developments are underway.

“Well, what I would say to a person who has been discouraged in the past because of failures of service delivery, I would say they should look at the new developments. The developments on infrastructure are ticking up. There’s a great improvement. We said at the beginning of the year that we are deploying R1 trillion and we’re beginning to see that money’s now beginning to flow.”

Related video| People should recognise that positive progress is taking place in SA: Ramaphosa

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