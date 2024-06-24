Service delivery concerns mount in Molelema village

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Residents of Molelema village near Taung in the North West say it seems their village is forgotten when it comes to service delivery. They have raised serious concerns over several stalled and deserted service delivery projects, which have the greatest impact on their daily lives.

“The road construction project, which began in 2021, has yet to be completed, leaving residents to contend with difficult and often dangerous travel conditions,” residents say.

Residents, who have been given temporary jobs at the project, say they are not happy with the current state of the road project.

“We want to be able to walk and drive on this road. I don’t understand why it’s so difficult to complete the road project. This road damages the cars of those who have them. Essentially, we don’t have a proper road. We also want the contractor and the councillor to come and explain why they started the project in the first place and then abandoned it.”

Spokesperson for Taung Local Municipality, Ricky Oliphant, says the municipality has acknowledged the residents’ concerns and promised to address their issues.

“We have noted the concerns of the community of Molelema with regards to operating hours of the clinic in the area, with regards to the tar road, with regards to water provision in the area. Due to the fact that we are a local municipality and there are various institutions of government that are responsible for such services, we can only refer those concerns to the relevant departments.”