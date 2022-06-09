There were severe disruptions earlier in the National Assembly and the sergeant-at-arms was called in to remove some Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs.

The EFF MPs had raised repeated points of order.

The Assembly took a two-minute break to try and resolve matters, but the disruptions continued and the speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula called for the EFF MPs to leave the chamber.

The Sergeant at Arms had to be called in.

Mapisa-Nqakula addressed calls by EFF MPs to cite the rule she was using to reject their points of order.

EFF MPs told Mapisa-Nqakula that Ramaphosa faced criminal charges and he should not be addressing the Assembly.

This comes after former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint alleging Ramaphosa was involved in the defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping of suspects, interrogating and bribing them and thereafter concealing the crime from the police.

This relates to the theft of cash from his Limpopo farm in 2020.

Joblessness

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the National Assembly that South Africans are facing a range of challenges including joblessness in the aftermath of the pandemic and rising prices of basic goods and people are relying on government to help.

Ramaphosa was tabling the budget of the presidency in the Assembly. He says the July looting and violence last year have also placed a strain on the country.

He says ordinary South Africans just want a better life and are relying on the country’s leaders to create an environment that allows for prosperity.

