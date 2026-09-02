Serial murderer Rassie Nkuna to be sentenced in Pretoria

Convicted serial murderer Rassie Nkuna and co-accused dismissed police sergeant Jacob Chego are expected to be sentenced in the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

They were convicted of the double murder of Gauteng couple, Lucky and Sabeliwe Mogashoa, in Etwatwa, East Rand in March 2022.

The wife was pregnant at the time of the incident.

National police Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says Nkuna is already serving two life sentences for separate murders.

Mathe says, “The couple were murdered in March 2022 near the Etwatwa off-ramp along the N12 in Ekurhuleni in the presence of their two young children.”

She says, “Sabeliwe Mogashoa was heavily pregnant at the time of her death. Nkuna is already serving two life sentences for the murders of his then-girlfriend, Pretty Mazibuko and her sister, Marcia Mazibuko, in Mpumalanga. Nkuna is expected to go on trial for the murder of Hillary Gardee next year.”