Former police officer and serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu is once again in hot water.

She’s been caught in possession of a cellphone in prison.

Ndlovu made headlines in 2018 when she was arrested and later jailed for orchestrating the murders of six family members to receive insurance payouts.

Prison authorities confirmed that Ndlovu was found with a cellphone in one of their facilities where she’s been kept.

Inmates found in possession of mobile phones are charged and could forfeit some of their privileges for a period of time.

Ndlovu is serving multiple life terms for murder and fraud.

