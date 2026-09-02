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Serial killer, Rassie Nkuna sentenced to four life terms 

Families of Lucky and his wife Sabeliwe Mogashoa outside the High Court in Pretoria on September 2, 2026.
  • Families of Lucky and his wife Sabeliwe Mogashoa outside the High Court in Pretoria on September 2, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@SAPoliceService
SABC

The High Court in Pretoria has slapped convicted serial murderer Rassie Nkuna and former police officer Jacob Chego with multiple life sentences for the murder of a Gauteng couple.

Lucky and his wife Sabeliwe Mogashoa were killed along the N12 in the East Rand in front of their two young children in March 2022.

Sabeliwe was pregnant when the incident happened.

Nkuna and Chego have each been given four life sentences for committing the murders and conspiracy to commit them.

They have each also been sentenced to five years for kidnapping and 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Handing down the sentence, Judge Samuel Makamu says, “The families of Mogashoe and Zwane will most certainly not survive the trauma of losing their loved ones in such a violent manner. There was no psychological assistance for the parents or family members except that they expressed themselves in their statements; those statements are devoid of articulation of their pain, loss and sorrow.”

-Reporting by Simphiwe Mkhize.

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