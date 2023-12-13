Sergeant Mabunda to continue testimony in Agnes Setshwantsho trial

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Investigating officer Sergeant Keshi Mabunda is expected to continue with his testimony in the Agnes Setshwantsho fraud and murder case today at the Molopo Magistrate’s Court in Mahikeng, North West.

During the last court appearance, Mabunda gave evidence why Setshwantsho should not be given bail.

He said Setshwantsho had taken policies for at least 40 of her extended family members at five different insurance companies.

Setshwantsho was arrested last month on suspicion that she had killed her niece. After police received permission to exhume the body of her niece, a postmortem was conducted. Setshwantsho was subsequently charged with murder, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Police also suspect that she killed her husband and two daughters who died under mysterious circumstances. The police are yet to perform exhumation of their bodies.

Details of Setshwantsho’s previous court appearances: