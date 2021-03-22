Williams fell to eventual champion Naomi Osaka in the semi-finals of the Australian Open last month.

Serena Williams will not compete at this week’s Miami Open as the 23-times Grand Slam singles champion recovers from oral surgery, the Associated Press reported on Sunday.

The 39-year-old Florida resident has won the Miami Open a record eight times and joins big names including Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer in missing the event.

“Miami is a special tournament for me because it’s my home,” she said in a statement, cited by the Associated Press.

“I am sad I won’t be able to see the incredible fans this year, but I look forward to coming back soon.”

