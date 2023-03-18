The sequel to a popular local movie, Kings of Mulberry Street, has premiered in Durban.

The Kings of Mulberry Street – Let Love Reign, is set in 1994 at the dawn of the new South Africa and showcases the best of Durban’s old school suburbs.

The movie’s writer, producer and director Judy Naidoo brings best friends, Baboo and Tickey back to the big screen.

Naidoo says the movie will premiere on the streaming service Netflix next month.

“I think this one is a stand-alone so you don’t have to watch the first one to understand this one. And this one is a lot more, I would say commercial. It’s a lot more fun and it’s a full on ensemble cast. We have a lot more characters in this one, so I think our cast has literally doubled in this one.”

Kings Of Mulberry Street 2