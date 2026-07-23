Seputla Sebogodi was a performer par excellence: Bokaba

Mourners have gathered at the State Theatre in Pretoria to pay tribute to veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi.

Friends and colleagues have reflected on his contribution to the country’s television, film and theatre industries, describing him as a mentor and cultural icon.

Veteran actor Patrick Bokaba says Sebogodi’s legacy will continue to inspire generations of performers.

Bokaba says, “We used to say, when we greet each other, mfanaka hoezit daar (Homeboy, how you)? Is “kokopetre” and he’d say it’s “boobla” and stuff and I started using that as a name; we never again called each other with our names. So I’m going to remember him as a brother, as a mentor, as someone that I look up to as a performer par excellence, as someone who loved his people.”

LIVE STREAM | Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi’s memorial service:



Reporting by Sphiwe Mkhize