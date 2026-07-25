Seputla Sebogodi to be laid to rest in Polokwane

Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi is set to be laid to rest at the Silicon cemetery in Polokwane on Saturday morning.

Sebogodi, popularly known for his role as Kenneth Mashaba on SABC’s Generations soapie, died after complications associated with diabetes.

At his memorial service in Polokwane on Friday, the head of Limpopo’s Arts and Culture Council Abel Kunutu, said Sebogodi’s death is a great loss to the entertainment industry.

“We are here to celebrate this giant of television, theatre and film. We were hoping to learn a lot from him because in Limpopo they are constructing a theatre that will open next year. We were hoping that he would be among those who will be there when the theatre opens next year.”

According to Seputla Sebogodis’ family, there is so far no agreement between them and Sebogodi’s wife on some funeral arrangements; therefore it remains unclear whether his remains will be brought to his home before the funeral.

Meanwhile, neighbours have described Sebogodi as a humble, down-to-earth man who got along well with everyone in the community.

The funeral service is expected to begin at 8 o’clock in the morning at the Jack Botes Hall in Polokwane.