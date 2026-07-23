Seputla Sebogodi to be honoured at memorial services in Pretoria

Family, friends, colleagues and fans will attend the memorial service of veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi at the State Theatre in Pretoria on Thursday morning.

He died last week at the age of 63.

Sebogodi is best known for his role as Kenneth Mashaba on the popular SABC 1 soapie Generations.

Sebogodi’s career spanned more than four decades, earning him admiration on stage and on screen, with some of his most memorable performances seen on SABC television.

Tribute to Seputla Sebogodi | He was a master of storytelling: Mashapa Malema

Most viewers came to know him through SABC productions, where he portrayed memorable characters that resonated with audiences across generations.

He appeared in some of the broadcaster’s most celebrated dramas, including Generations, Stokvel, Yizo Yizo, Soul City and Death of a Queen.

Beyond television, Sebogodi remained deeply committed to the theatre, mentoring young performers while using the stage to tell powerful South African stories.

Family, friends, colleagues and admirers will gather at the State Theatre in Pretoria to celebrate a life devoted to storytelling and to honour a man whose work entertained, educated and inspired generations of South Africans.

Tribute to Seputla Sebogodi | He was a leading light for the industry: Jack Devnarain