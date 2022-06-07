The trial of five men accused of the murder of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has been postponed in the Pretoria High Court.

This follows a breakdown of the court’s recording equipment after the lunch break.

Meyiwa was shot and killed during an alleged robbery in 2014 at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela has rolled over the matter to Wednesday.

Senzo Meyiwa Trial I State witness Sergeant Thabo Mosia continues with his testimony:

“Because of the breakdown of the recording machine, we have no alternative but to roll over this matter so as to proceed to tomorrow. The matter is postponed with the accused in custody.

Earlier, legal representatives in the Meyiwa murder trial have raised concerns over the media’s coverage of the trial, especially the SABC.

This is due to microphones remaining on during breaks and adjournments, picking up private conversations between legal teams and the accused.

The matter is being carried live on television and streamed on online platforms. Both the state and defence have asked the high court in Pretoria to address the issue, where five men are on trial for the premeditated murder of the goalie.

Counsel for accused number four, advocate Zandile Mshololo says a private conversation between her and the prosecutor was recorded during a tea break is compromising their work.

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial | 07 June 2022-Part 2