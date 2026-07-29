Senzo Meyiwa’s mother demands justice for his son

The mother of former Bafana Bafana Captain Senzo Meyiwa, Ntombifuthi Meyiwa, says she wants justice for her son.

She was speaking outside the High Court in Pretoria as accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube, testifies about his alleged involvement in Meyiwa’s murder.

The State alleges that Mncube was the gunman who fired the fatal shot during what prosecutors say was a planned hit.

He and four others are on trial for the 2014 murder of Meyiwa, who was shot dead at the Vosloorus home of his then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

Attending the proceedings for the first time, Ntombifuthi says it is difficult for her to attend the court hearing.

“It’s really not easy to be here, but I feel safe because I’m with my lawyer to support me today. I just want justice for my child, but I’m glad that the lawyer is here now.”

VIDEO | Meyiwa’s mother speaks to the media:



WITNESS TESTIMONY

State Prosecutor Ronnie Sibanda says witness testimony describing one of the alleged intruders as having dreadlocks is consistent with statements made by people who were inside the house on the night of the murder.

“My lord, while I was looking at that, I just do not recall whether it is the type you are saying or this other lady. The description of the dreadlocks was mentioned by this witness, which was in line with the statements that were made by the people who were inside the house, who said one of the people who entered had dreadlocks on page 31, of the 17th of October 2024.”

LIVE STREAM | Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial:



-Reporting by Lerato Makola.