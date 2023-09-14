The trial of the five people accused of the murder of football star, Senzo Meyiwa, will resume in the High Court in Pretoria this morning after the matter had to be postponed yet again on Wednesday.

Charles Mnisi, the lawyer for accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube, demanded the master copy of the disc that contains all the pictures downloaded from his client’s phone when it was confiscated.

The pictures presented to the court allegedly placed Mncube in Vosloorus on the day Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed.

The pictures were downloaded from Mncube’s phone after it was confiscated by police.

Mnisi pleaded with the court for the postponement.

“May I please ask for all the pictures downloaded from accused number three’s phone? As the court pleases. Is this something the state would be able to assist with? Can we take a short adjournment to be able to deal with that?”

VIDEO: Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial