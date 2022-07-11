The trial of five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa is back in the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday and it’s taken yet another twist.

The defence for accused number 1-4 is expected to formally inform the court that it wants charges to be dropped against them.

Advocate Malesela Teffo sent representations to the National Director of Public Public Prosecutions on the 4th of this month, asking for an acquittal.

Initially, the matter was to resume on Tuesday because Teffo wanted to argue that the High Court in Pretoria did not have jurisdiction to try the matter. But that is not expected to happen.

Instead, Teffo is likely to inform the court that his clients should be absolved of any wrongdoing relating to the murder of Meyiwa.

In the application to Shamila Batohi, Teffo claims two of his clients were forced to give confessions under duress. And that the two had also already been in prison convicted of other crimes at the time Meyiwa was killed.

The murder trial will however continue in September.

Forensic detective Thabo Mosia is expected to be back on the stand under cross-examination.